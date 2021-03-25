Jay Leno apologizes for joking about Asians, advocacy group says

In 2002 Leno was documented as having made jokes about Chinese people and Koreans eating dogs and the comments continued over the years.

According to the MANAA press release "The day after the first of those jokes in February 2002, then Asian Pacific American Media Coalition (APAMC, of which MANAA is a founding member) chair Karen Narasaki and the Executive Director of Korean American Coalition had a conference call with Leno, who insisted some Koreans ate dogs."

The jokes became fodder for discussion in 2019 after Gabrielle Union's controversial exit as a judge from "America's Got Talent" in which she detailed what she said was a toxic work environment, including Leno allegedly making Asian staffers uncomfortable by making such a joke. MANAA cited Variety's reporting on the allegation in their news release.

"Whenever we received a complaint, there would be two sides to the discussion: Either 'We need to deal with this' or 'Screw 'em if they can't take a joke,'" Leno is quoted in the press release as saying. "Too many times I sided with the latter even when in my heart I knew it was wrong."