Japan's Olympics superfans who want Tokyo 2020 to go ahead despite Covid-19

Despite this, Japan's top coronavirus adviser said on June 18 that staging the Tokyo Olympics without spectators is "desirable" as it would be the lowest risk option amid the pandemic.

Responding to his concerns, Tokyo 2020 organizers and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said this week they would not rule out an Olympics without spectators if a state of emergency is reinstated in Tokyo.

The capital shifted to a quasi-state of emergency on June 21, a day after the third state of emergency ended.

While Tsafrir still hopes he can go to the Games, he -- like Ishikawa -- must wait to find out if he's among the lucky ones who can enter Olympic venues. Tokyo 2020 organizers will hold a fresh lottery to decide who will be able to watch in person for events with over 50% of the venue capacity already filled.

New kind of spectatorship

For Tsafrir, who likes to visit different Olympic cities and towns to acquire memorabilia, a successful Games sends a message to the world that life can resume, and that other big cultural and sporting events might come back in the future.

Tsafrir has table tennis and swimming tickets but said he wouldn't be too disappointed if he can't watch the events at the venues.