January 6 was the crime of the century

They brought brace knuckles, stun guns and other weapons. They went "hunting" in the halls looking for lawmakers to hurt. They bragged afterward about how far they got.

They are the perpetrators of these awful crimes. But through all the evidence, the timeline, the visuals, the indisputable facts, it's overwhelmingly clear that the instigator is Trump himself.

There's no other way to see it, other than, as House impeachment manager Rep. Madeleine Dean argued Wednesday, the riots "never would have happened but for Donald Trump."

The dots were meticulously connected, linking Trump's incitement of his supporters in the months leading up to the November election to the insurrection at the Capitol. There was Trump in his own words, telling them to fight. There were his supporters in theirs, telling him they would.

As my CNN colleague Josh Campbell tweeted, "I've never seen a terrorist attack clearly captured on so many videos. This is so incredibly damning."