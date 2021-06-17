January 6 rioter charged with bringing gun to Capitol grounds, undercutting GOP claims that the pro-Trump mob was unarmed

Reffitt is charged with five crimes, including felony obstruction of Congress. He hasn't entered a plea to the new indictment, but he previously pleaded not guilty to some of the same charges.

According to court documents from earlier in the case, Reffitt allegedly told his son and other family members that he "brought his gun with him" when he was storming the Capitol area.

The new indictment was filed days after a House oversight hearing about the attack where several Republicans used their time to push false narratives and even defend the rioters. Several GOP lawmakers specifically claimed that the rioters at the Capitol were "unarmed."

"Defendants and the propagandists claim that this was an armed insurrection. But no guns were found, according to assistant director of FBI. Another lie debunked," Republican Rep. Andy Biggs said.

Republicans also pressed FBI Director Chris Wray about the firearms issue at the hearing.