Janet Yellen's first battle is already taking shape

Yellen, who led the Fed from 2014 to 2018, when the US economy was still recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, has made her position on the necessity of more stimulus clear.

"While the pandemic is still seriously affecting the economy, we need to continue extraordinary fiscal support," she said in a Bloomberg TV interview in October.

The question is whether Congress will cooperate. Wall Street has now largely written off the expectation that something can get done this year, with little progress made since the election.

Looking ahead: Control of the Senate — which could give Republicans significant leverage — comes down to a set of runoff elections in Georgia in early January. This will be crucial for determining the path forward, according to Goldman Sachs' Alec Phillips.

"Senate control is probably the most important factor in determining the total amount of fiscal support," he said in a recent research note. "Fiscal stimulus is likely to be much smaller under a divided Congress and the size is likely to grow smaller the longer it takes Congress to pass legislation."

Yellen is known as a clear communicator. But she may have trouble achieving her aims given the conditions.