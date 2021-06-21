James Michael Tyler, who starred as Gunther in 'Friends,' says he has stage 4 prostate cancer

Asked whether the "Friends" cast already knew about his illness, Tyler said the show's producers had been aware "for a long time" and that Schwimmer had corresponded with him on Instagram.

According to the Mayo Clinic, prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer and the second-biggest cause of cancer death for men in the United States. While some types of prostate cancer grow slowly and may need minimal or even no treatment, others are aggressive and can spread quickly.

Tyler said his disease started "mutating" during the coronavirus pandemic, causing tumors up and down his spine. He can no longer walk.

"Of course, it's stage 4. Late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me," he said.

Fighting back tears, he said earlier detection is key and that he regretted not listening to "my wonderful wife".

Tyler urged viewers to "ask your doctor for a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test" next time they go in for an examination or check-up, adding that "caught early (it is) 99% treatable."

