Jacob Blake's family say their fight for justice is going to Congress after no charges are brought against officer who shot him

According to Graveley, officers were called to the home of Laquisha Booker, who told 911 operators that Blake would not give back the keys to a car she had rented. When they arrived, officers tried to arrest Blake on a warrant for a previous incident, Graveley said. Sheskey fired after grabbing Blake by the shirt as he tried to enter the car.

"Jacob Blake, while actively resisting, arms himself with a knife," Graveley said, adding that he's heard supporters of Blake say he was unarmed. "It's absolutely incontrovertible that Jacob Blake was armed with a knife during this encounter. ... All the discussion that he's unarmed contradicts even what he himself has said multiple times."

Attorneys for the officer could argue that because officers saw Blake holding a knife and approaching the car where his children were after their mother exclaimed that he was going to drive off with them, they could not keep a distance from the threat and had to re-engage.

And though doctors who initially examined Blake said he was shot seven times to the back, a medical examiner evaluated the wounds and concluded that there were four entry wounds to his back and three to his left side, which could raise reasonable doubt, he said, as to whether his back was to the officer or not.