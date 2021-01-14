Jacob Blake says he 'didn't want to be the next George Floyd' in first interview since he was shot by police

When police arrived, Blake said they did not explain why they were there and did not say they had a warrant for his arrest -- a statement disputed by the officers' statement to investigators.

"At that time I'm walking out," he said. "I hadn't done anything, so I didn't feel like they were there for me."

Blake says he shouldn't have picked up knife

Blake had just put one of his sons in the SUV when he felt one of the officers grab his arm.

A physical altercation broke out between Blake and the officers, who have said they believed he was reaching for a weapon. Blake told investigators he had a knife that dropped to the ground when Sheskey first grabbed him, but denied he was going to use it as a weapon against the officers. Sheskey discharged his Taser, but Blake broke the wires with his hand.

Blake picked up the knife and began to walk toward the driver's door of the SUV, away from the officers.

"I shouldn't have picked it up," he said, adding, "I wasn't thinking clearly." Blake said he intended to put the knife in the SUV and then lay on the ground to submit to the police officers.

"If they did it there and they killed me there, everybody would see it."