Jack Ma makes his first public appearance in months

Alibaba's New York-listed stock popped 5.5%.

Reached for comment Wednesday, Alibaba referred CNN Business to a statement released by the Jack Ma Foundation, his philanthropic organization. The foundation said that Ma participated in an online award ceremony Wednesday for teachers called the Rural Teacher Initiative, which it created.

Ma, a former English teacher, has made education a priority for his foundation, which he has devoted more time to since retiring from Alibaba in 2019.

In the video, which Tianmu News said was filmed Wednesday morning, Ma is shown telling teachers that the traditional in-person celebration for the teaching initiative had been canceled because of Covid-19.

"We'll meet again after the epidemic is over," Ma said in the video. It also showed footage of Ma that it said was taken during a visit to an elementary school in Hangzhou earlier this month.