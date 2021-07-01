Jacinda Arden appears to call New Zealand opposition leader a 'Karen' during hate speech debate

Collins reiterated her opposition to the law in parliament Wednesday, arguing it would "shut down debate on hate speech."

"I disagree with that statement," Ardern replied. "I also, as it happens, disagree with (Collins') statement on Twitter, that somehow it will become illegal to call someone a 'Karen.' That is absolutely incorrect, and I apologize, that means these laws will not protect that member from such a claim."

The statement was met with laughter and scattered applause from other members of parliament, and a tight-lipped smile from Collins.

The term, which several groups and dictionaries named "word of the year" in 2020, has people divided. Some think it's sexist, while others say it's a placeholder for speaking about the casual racism and privilege exhibited by some White women.

The use of "Karen" to signify a certain stereotype of Whiteness isn't new, or even singular -- there was also "BBQ Becky," the nickname given to a White woman who called police over a group of Black people barbecuing in a public park in 2018.

But "Karen" became widely used in 2020 thanks to the cultural force of Black Twitter, and the frustrations over racial injustice that boiled over during the Black Lives Matter protests. A number of incidents that went viral online -- including a White woman who called the police on a Black birdwatcher for asking she leash her dog in Central Park -- further thrust the term, and the problems it connotes, into the spotlight.