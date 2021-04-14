J&J vaccine pause prompts a needed discussion of women's health

While I agree with him, it's enraging in a way to consider how immediate worldwide action has been after six out of 6 million people developed clots after the J&J vaccine. This action is, among other things, a reminder of how little people seem to know or care about women's health.

To be clear, I am not advocating against the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. What I am saying is that the pause actually provides us with an important opportunity to confront how little most of us know about women's health, despite many on the right policing and politicizing it to no end.