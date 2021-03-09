I've worked as a doctor in eight states fighting Covid-19. What keeps us going?

But as I chat with my colleagues, I am not alone in how I feel: We are in the midst of a sustained mass casualty event. We worked on adrenaline and goodwill through the first surges because, we thought, if we can just power through it, it will soon be all over. But just as we looked up thinking the end was near, another wave of virus hits and the bodies start to pile up -- literally -- in our hospitals.

All over the country, these conversations are eerily the same. But I am still not numb to being the last voice a person hears before they go on a ventilator. Or to holding a phone up to a patient because it's the only way a wife can see her dying husband before he passes since no one else is allowed in the room.

I can't forget the sound of the monitor beeping when I lose a pulse after having tried to keep someone's parent alive all day. It doesn't get any easier for me to call a family and tell their two little girls that Momma isn't going to come home again. It doesn't get any less sad when I do my best, but it's still not enough. I don't get any less frustrated when I realize that despite every warning I have given to my friends and my family, they are still going to get together and celebrate a birthday party because they are all invincible ... until they aren't.