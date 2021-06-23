Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner distance themselves from the former President and his constant complaints

A member of Trump's team tells CNN the former President has "always had siloed relationships" with various people and that even in the White House -- with Kushner ostensibly down the hall -- Trump could frequently be "running his own play." This person notes Trump's cadre of recent influencers is akin to his unconventional way of eliciting opinion.

"There are other circles around him, yes," says this person, who doesn't argue there are questionable characters in the ear of the former President, "but that doesn't mean he doesn't also have very reasonable and buttoned-up people there as well."

The person close to Kushner adds that the group off whom Trump bounces his most off-the-wall and questionable theories is, while conspiratorial in nature, not completely out of the realm of a host of "regulars" with whom he has held court over the years.

"The stakes [now] are also less than they were when he was in the White House," says the source.

Eroded trust

Trump has privately started to question Kushner's contributions to his legacy. One person who spoke with the former President in the last two weeks recounted a conversation in which Trump complained about Kushner inking a book deal that he thinks his son-in-law will use to take credit for some of his achievements.