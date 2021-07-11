It's not just about you. Experts say getting a Covid-19 vaccine protects everyone around you

Federal guidance on school in fall encourages in-person learning

Meanwhile, the CDC on Friday said schools should prioritize in-person schooling in the fall but it was crucial to layer safety strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible.

Schools that are ready to transition away from pandemic precautions as community transmission reaches low levels should do so gradually, the agency said in a draft of the guidance obtained by CNN.

"If localities decide to remove prevention strategies in schools based on local conditions, they should remove them one at a time and monitor closely (with adequate testing) for any increases in COVID-19 cases before removing the next prevention strategy," the guidance says, adding that schools need to be transparent with families, staff and the community as they do so.

Fauci agrees, adding that unvaccinated children should wear masks.

"I think that the message from the CDC is clear and I totally agree with them," Fauci told CNN. "We want all the children back in in-person classes in the fall term."

Getting more people vaccinated will assist in that effort, many experts say.