'It's not a safe place': Thierry Henry quits social media, hoping to inspire others to stand up to online abuse

"When you see a comment on social media, although you had one million that were good, you're going to concentrate on the bad one because that's the one that's going to hurt," he said, noting the toxic effect such messages can have on someone's mental health.

"Sometimes you try to figure it out. What shall I do? Who am I? Is what they're saying, is it right? Is it true? Am I like this? Just imagine a kid going through those questions that I can hardly sometimes deal with."

'I want to see action'

Last year, Facebook and Instagram announced they would set up a team to fight racism and other forms of discrimination on their platforms and assess racial bias in their algorithms.

In a statement on Friday, a Facebook company spokesperson said: "We don't want discriminatory abuse on Instagram and we remove it when we find it.

"Between October and December last year we took action on 6.6 million pieces of hate speech content on Instagram, 95% of which we found before anyone reported it to us.