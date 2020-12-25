It's been a tough year for Nashville: Tornadoes, a derecho, the pandemic and now an explosion

Christmas Day: A disturbing explosion

Friday's explosion struck around Nashville's 2nd Avenue, a street on the edge of the city's hospitality and tourist district in an old, historic part of town. Just around the block from the scene is Lower Broadway, a major tourist destination for country music fans replete with honky-tonk bars.

The Metro Nashville Police Department's hazardous devices unit was responding to a report from officers about a suspicious-seeming RV when the vehicle exploded around 6:30 a.m., according to police spokesman Don Aaron.

Three people were taken to hospitals from the scene, but none are in critical condition, said Nashville Fire spokesman Joseph Pleasant.

One officer was knocked down by the force of the explosion, while another experienced hearing loss, Aaron said. Fortunately, no officers were significantly injured.

The blast did, however, cause significant damage to the area.

Smoke filled the air on the street, cars erupted in flames, and nearby buildings saw glass blown out.

"Everything on the street was fire," eyewitness Buck McCoy told CNN. "There were three cars that were fully engulfed."