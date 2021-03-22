It's been 2 weeks since Texas lifted its mask mandate. Here's how business owners are handling it

'We're doing something right'

LaCombe, the co-owner of Legends Diner, told CNN Monday there have not been any physical confrontations or calls to police at his restaurant.

"Everything's been just social media and phones and we hope it just stays that way," he said.

Most of his clientele are people over the age of 50, a high-risk group for Covid-19. To show how serious his business was about wearing a mask, LaCombe put up a warning sign last week telling people they'd have to pay a $50 surcharge if he had to explain why masks are mandatory and a $75 if they disagreed.

As of Monday, LaCombe says he has not had to charge anyone either surcharge.

"If it becomes a need that someone is adamant about not wearing a face mask, we'll just exit them out of the restaurant," he said. "Our main business decision was to let people know that we're safe."

That doesn't stop people from calling, though, to tell LaCombe and his employees they can't demand mask wearing.