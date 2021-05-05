It's a win-win-win for Republicans -- and Liz Cheney

She's heir to the throne of the so-called neocon empire, helmed for decades by her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who remains the Darth Vader (and I mean that with all respect and adulation for my personal lodestar) of conservative politics. If a Republican Party ever reemerges in which being a conservative matters more than being a Trump loyalist, Liz Cheney is likely going to run it. The role of conference chair has been a dead-end for her in this particular Republican cohort. Going out in a blaze of glory -- as may be her leadership fate -- makes sense if you are playing a longer game that might develop into future opportunity.

Yes, she may end up out of leadership for now, but given what is certain to be newfound attention to her statements and maneuvers, did she really give up anything useful?

Win.