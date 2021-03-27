'It's a tough time to be Asian,' demonstrator says at Los Angeles rally to end anti-Asian violence

'We have to protect each other,' Lisa Ling says

Lisa Ling, author and host of her own CNN weekly show, got loud cheers on Saturday when she told the crowd that hate against Asians threatens all Americans.

"We are part of this incredible tapestry with stories and history from every corner of the globe," Ling said. "And if one thread comes loose, we can all fall apart. So we have to protect each other."

The current Los Angeles area resident grew up in the Sacramento area. Ling's mother is a Taiwanese immigrant and her father a Chinese immigrant from Hong Kong.

After her speech, Ling told CNN that Asian Americans are taught to keep their heads down, but now is the time to share their stories.

"There are similar threads, we've all gone through similar things, we've all experienced microaggressions and even aggression," Ling said.

"It's so important for other Americans outside of the Asian community to understand that this is part of our lives so that we can be conscious of how to stop perpetrating those kinds of microaggressions."

'Why is your English so good?'