'It's a terrible situation': Inside a government bureaucrat's pressure-filled decision to delay the transition

Since the election was called, Democrats on Capitol Hill have demanded Murphy explain why she hasn't granted ascertainment, sending her a letter last week that she's yet to respond to. But Biden's team is arguing to congressional Democrats that it makes the most strategic sense for now to let public pressure build on Trump preventing the transition, rather than trying to subpoena Murphy.

Sen. James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican, said last week that he would "step in" last Friday if Biden was still not receiving intelligence briefings that are supposed to be given to the president-elect. That deadline has come and gone. On Tuesday, Lankford said he and his staff have been in touch with GSA, and defended Murphy's decision not to grant ascertainment.

"I did step in, I did talk to them on Friday," Lankford said, though he did not say if he'd spoken to Murphy.

"There's no way they can ascertain," Lankford added. "GSA is not the electors."

