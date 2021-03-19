'It was super cool just having that much melanin in Montana': The climbers aiming to boost diversity

"But it's a beautiful place. I love Memphis. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else because being from where I'm from is how we're able to just get up and go to a whole new environment and tough it out.

"It was hard and it sucked but I've been shot at so this is nothing."

Having never previously considered a career photographing and making films about climbing, Martin now finds himself in love with the sport.

He says living in Memphis forces you to grow up fast, but that climbing offers you the opportunity to let your guard down.

He also understands the importance of representation in the sport and says stories need to be told by more Black filmmakers.

"Any time I point my cameras to amplify and uplift [...] being a Black filmmaker and connecting with Black people is important," he says.

"There is a difference, we can sit here and act like there isn't. There is a difference when it's based on documentaries, you know what I mean?

"When you're sitting with people and talking with people and just being able to relate."

Martin has been on multiple trips with Ainuu since filming "Black Ice" and his social media feeds are now full of climbing content.