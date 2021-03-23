'It was crushing': Denver Post editor talks about difficult process of covering another Colorado mass shooting

Similar reporting process -- different reception

While covering this shooting has been different because of the pandemic, Colacioppo acknowledged that it has followed a similar pattern — one the paper has grown all too familiar with — as other acts of violence. In fact, she said that she believes the staff who have covered previous shootings are likely struggling the most because of that. "They have a sense of what lies ahead," she explained. "And I think it can be, in some ways, harder because they just know the next steps: seeing the pictures of the victims and talking to the families of the victims."

But while the process for covering mass-shootings has not changed much, Colacioppo pointed out that America's attitude toward them has. "With Columbine everyone was riveted on that one story," she said. "And now you have a shooting a week ago and it's just like one after another."

Putting victims first