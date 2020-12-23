It might snow on Christmas in some of the least probable locations

"Last-minute shoppers need to be on the lookout for quick-moving storms," says CNN meteorologist Gene Norman. "This storm setup could easily allow for dangerous winds and even a few brief isolated tornadoes. Especially at risk on Christmas Eve are eastern sections of North and South Carolina, southern Georgia and Alabama, and parts of the Florida Panhandle.

From the Ohio Valley down to the Tennessee Valley, rain will switch to snow Thursday afternoon. Much of West Virginia and Eastern Ohio could see 3-5 inches of snow, with higher elevations seeing even more.

For the big cities in the Northeast, the expected rain causes concern for places that already have snow on the ground. In New York, Binghamton's National Weather Service office has warned residents, "Where recent heavy snow fell, this could add weight to old snowpack on roofs/structures resulting in collapsed structures."

Heavy rain following snow can also cause rapid melting and flooding.