It doesn't matter how the Senate votes. Trump is already humiliated

In Trump's attacks on others and his reflexive self-aggrandizement, Trump makes clear that what matters to him is not an accurate record of success and failure but rather the stories that are told about him. In the case of his second impeachment, there is abundant, widely seen video evidence of the former president's inflammatory rhetoric urging his followers to go to the Capitol and the mob's reaction -- including remarks from rioters that they were there because they were "inspired" by Trump and because "our president wants us here." Comments like these form the spine of the case laid out in the House impeachment managers' trial brief.

As the lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin told The New York Times, "The story of the president's actions is both riveting and horrifying. We think that every American should be aware of what happened -- that the reason he was impeached by the House and the reason he should be convicted and disqualified from holding future federal office is to make sure that such an attack on our democracy and Constitution never happens again."