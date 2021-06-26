It could take months to know the cause of the South Florida building collapse. For now, officials are focused on finding dozens who are unaccounted for

"I had actually called them to tell them I had just booked a flight to come visit because they've been asking me to come see their home and to meet their daughter I haven't met her due to the pandemic," Sarina Patel said.

They were home at the time the collapse took place, Sarina Patel told Cuomo.

"We have tried calling them countless of times and there's just been no answers, text messages, nothing," she said. "They haven't contacted anybody."

Mystery over the cause of the collapse

The cause of the collapse remains unknown, and an expert told CNN that the conclusion could take months.

Kobi Karp, an architect and Miami resident, said forensic engineering will be required to determine the cause.

"This is an event that we have never had before. You can look at it; you can speculate how it happened. But at the end of the day, it will take us months to figure out," he explained.

He added that a portion of the building collapsing while the other stood is a "mystery."

"At the end of the day for this to crash like this is a very unique and special situation," Karp said.