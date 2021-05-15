Israeli strikes hit home in Gaza refugee camp, media offices as conflict intensifies

Following the strike on the Al Jala'a building Saturday, the Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson said: "After the strike on the civilian tower in Gaza, the residents of Tel Aviv and central Israel should be prepared for our quaking response."

And that violence has boiled over to the occupied West Bank, where on Friday, at least 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during violent clashes in towns and cities across the territory, according to the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

The violence there marks the largest number of people killed in a single day in the West Bank in years. The Palestinian Red Crescent said Palestinians in the West Bank had been targeted with live ammunition, as well as rubber bullets and teargas. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the majority of those who were injured on Friday were "shot by live ammunition," saying that more than 500 Palestinians have been injured since clashes erupted earlier this week.

A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement live ammunition was used after "crowd dispersal means" (referring to tear gas and rubber-coated bullets) had failed to stop the unrest.