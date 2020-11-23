Israeli minister says Netanyahu met Saudi Crown Prince, but Riyadh denies it

Yet the Arab Peace Initiative has begun to show cracks, enlarged by the Gulf state's desires to form a united front against Iran and to draw closer to Israel. The most notable of those cracks were the normalization agreements the UAE and Bahrain signed with Israel. At least so far, the Saudis have not taken that decision, but the signs of their growing closeness to Israel -- and their frustration with the Palestinians -- are apparently growing.

Saudi's former ambassador to the United States, Prince Bandar bin Sultan, ripped Palestinian leaders last month in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, saying, "They always bet on the losing side." He said the Palestinian criticism of the new normalization agreements was "shocking" and unacceptable. "They would fail and turn back to us again and we would support them again. We even went further and stood against the world by justifying the actions of the Palestinians while we know that they were not justified. But we did not wish to stand with anyone against them," Prince Bandar said.