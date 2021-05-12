Israeli and Palestinian violence pulls US focus back to Middle East, despite Biden's plans

CNN's Hadas Gold and her team rush to cover as warning sirens were heard in Ashkelon, Israel amid rising tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. Israel and Gaza militants have been exchanging fire after clashes in Jerusalem and an uptick in violence.

Entering office, President Joe Biden hoped to shift US foreign policy away from the Middle East and toward areas he thought of as more modern-day threats: China, Russia and cyberspace.

But as some of the worst violence in years breaks out between Israelis and Palestinians, the region's long-entrenched battles are dragging Biden back in, forcing a delicate political balance and laying bare the difficulties he and his predecessors have all faced in handling the decades-old conflict.

A swirl of factors is complicating matters. Biden is under pressure from progressives in his own party, who have grown increasingly critical of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians and who hope Biden's pledge to put human rights at the forefront of his foreign agenda will extend to Israel.

He is working in fragile indirect negotiations to reenter the Iran nuclear deal, an agreement Israel opposes so vehemently that it dispatched the head of its Mossad intelligence service to Washington to tell Biden personally that reentering it would be a mistake, according to people familiar with the meeting.