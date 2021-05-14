Israel launches more strikes on Gaza as fears of a ground invasion grow

Power went off across much of Gaza overnight as a result of the Israeli bombardment, a correspondent for Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. The Gaza Electricity Distribution Company said there had been serious damage to electricity networks in northern Gaza, as well as in parts of Gaza City and elsewhere.

On Thursday, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that Israel has "many, many more targets" and no time limit on its military operations against Gaza.

Israel has called up 7,000 army reservists so far, he added. Most analysts believe that the current build-up of a single division's worth of armor and infantry is not sufficient to conduct such a major incursion.

Amid intense Israeli artillery fire into Gaza early Friday, there were reports -- later conclusively denied -- that the Israeli army had launched a possible ground invasion of the territory.

An army tweet, which said simply "IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip" -- which coincided with the start of a sustained new round of artillery and airstrikes -- led many news organizations to report that a ground war, much-discussed in Israeli media on Thursday, was underway.