Israel launches airstrikes after rockets fired from Gaza in day of escalation

Monday's violence in and around the Al Aqsa mosque was the most serious seen in the city in the last few weeks. Videos from early morning showed Israeli police inside the mosque firing stun grenades. Palestinians were filmed throwing rocks. After a relative lull that lasted much of the day, there were further clashes in the late evening when Israeli police again entered the mosque after night prayers.

A paramedic, Ramzi Halaq, who was inside the mosque when the police entered a second time told CNN, "the police were targeting us directly as paramedic ... and were preventing us from conducting our duties and taking out the injured."

By midnight, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that 520 people had been injured through the course of the day with 333 people requiring treatment in hospital.

Adding to tensions on Monday, a car drove into two pedestrians near the Lion's Gate entrance to the Old City after it was pelted with stones, according to video of the incident.

The car, carrying religious Israelis, came under attack by young Palestinians as it tried to change direction, before it accelerated forward and mounted the curb, sending two people hurling backward.