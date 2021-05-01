Is the US obligated to share vaccines with other countries? Medical ethicists weigh in

"Epidemiologically, we should be working to suppress the virus and to decrease transmission and decrease the continue evolution of the virus and the variants," she said. "That is going to be beneficial to every single person."

But vaccinations everywhere could also present economic benefits, Kinlaw said, allowing people to travel more freely and conduct business around the world.

"Beyond just doing what is just, we can look at it practically," said Ray, "and we can't have a country as large as India and as important to the global economy as India not producing the goods that we have come to rely on them for."

There are plenty of questions that will also have to be addressed when the US shares vaccines, Caplan said, like, "Who goes first? What do you do within the country? Is it too late and better to send medicine rather than vaccine?"

He pointed to the need to ensure a country that receives doses from the US is distributing them fairly and to vulnerable individuals.

"One of the ethical challenges is, are we going to insist on fair distribution within those countries? Or are we just going to give them vaccine and let them give it to the military and elite?" he said.