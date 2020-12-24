Is Brexit (really) done and what happens now?

As Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, said after the deal was agreed, "we want to leave Brexit behind."

However, she also shone a light on what difficulties could still come in the following years.

What happens now?

Von Der Leyen mentioned the legal procedure that the EU had to launch against the UK after Brussels believed the government in London had breached part of the first Brexit deal agreed last year.

After the tensions over the past year, it is almost inevitable that the EU will heavily scrutinize whether the UK is sticking to the terms it has signed up to in the deal. If that reaches the point of instructing lawyers, then Brexit has been such a hot-button issues it is highly probable debates around sovereignty will return.

However, this deal is likely just the starting point for what will evolve into a new relationship.

The UK is still a European nation and it is inevitable that issues will arise on which it needs to work with Brussels. On some of those issues it will want to go its own way, on others it won't.