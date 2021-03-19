IRS chief warns start of child tax credit payments may be delayed

He pledged "to do our best" to start sending out the payments by July 1.

One of the major measures in the relief package is a one-year enhancement to the child tax credit, which is expected to cut child poverty nearly in half.

"The success of that provision is significantly dependent on how the Internal Revenue Service implements it," said Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Democrat of Texas, noting that it has been described as the most important effort to reduce child poverty in a generation.

What the stimulus offers parents

Families can receive a credit of $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for each one under age 18, up from the current credit of up to $2,000 per child under age 17. The enhanced portion of the credit will be available for single parents with annual incomes up to $75,000 and joint filers making up to $150,000 a year.

The key change is that the tax credit will become fully refundable so that more low-income parents can take advantage of it. Until now, it has only been partially refundable -- leaving more than 20 million children unable to get the full credit because their families' incomes are too low.