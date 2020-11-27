 Skip to main content
Iran's top nuclear scientist killed in apparent assassination, state media reports

Iran's top nuclear scientist killed in apparent assassination, state media reports

Iran's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi, was killed on Friday near Tehran, state media has reported.

Fakhrizadeh was head of the research center of new technology in the elite Revolutionary Guards. He is considered one of the masterminds of Iran's controversial nuclear program.

State media said the killing appeared to be an assassination.

Iran began to withdraw from its commitments to the 2015 landmark nuclear deal in 2019, a year after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement and unleashed crippling sanctions on the country.

In the last month, the International Atomic Energy Agency documented several new breaches of the agreement. Earlier this week, Iran said it had begun injecting Uranium Hexafluoride gas into centrifuges at its Natanz facility.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

