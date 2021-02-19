Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei says he'll never forget kindness of Israeli team ahead of Tel Aviv tournament

It's possible the two men can meet in the final.

"They have been very good to me since I arrived. Today I have trained with the Israeli team and they have been very kind. That is something I will never forget," Mollaei said, per the International Judo Federation (IJF).

2019 World Championship

Back at the 2019 World Championship in Tokyo, Japan, Mollaei says his coach received two calls from Iranian authorities ordering his fighter to pull out of the tournament to avoid the possibility of meeting Muki in the final.

The 29-year-old ignored those warnings but went on to lose in the semifinals of the competition -- a result he says was affected by the emotional stress caused by the Iranian officials' request.

"I wanted to win, but it wasn't an option," Mollaei told CNN Sport in 2020. "I thought to myself if I violate it, it will be the end of my career and there will be many other bad consequences for myself and my family."