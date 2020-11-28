Iran suffers more humiliation with killing of nuclear chief. But no one in the world's most febrile region wants war

Iran's plan is clearly longer term and imbued with the recognition they would -- in an all-out conflict with the US, Israel and the other anti-Iran allies in the region -- lose in a conventional sense, while only inflicting manageable, non-conventional damage -- on their adversaries.

War makes no sense to Iran now at all. So, we will see huge, inflammatory demands for revenge, but nothing in response that requires a counter-response from their enemies. That calculation was made over Soleimani and is unlikely to be bent by the death of Fakhrizadeh, a man few had even heard of. It is also unlikely that someone so prominent still held the only set of keys to whatever complex plans Iran has afoot now (it says none that involve nuclear weapons). These continued assassinations of its most security-conscious officials are just embarrassing, and again makes them wonder what changes they can get from Biden.