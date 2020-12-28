Investigators are looking at 'any and all possible motives' after identifying Nashville bomber

"He's lived there a long time and he sort of kept to himself," Schmoldt told CNN of Warner. "All we knew him by was Tony. He was kind of a hermit."

The extent of most of their interactions was just waving to each other over the fence, he explained. Warner was of a slight build and had long gray hair, Schmoldt said.

Friday night, Schmoldt said his wife noticed law enforcement trucks outside Warner's home. As the couple sat down to have coffee Saturday morning, his wife said she saw what she believed was a SWAT team outside.

An RV seen on Google Street View at Warner's house appears to match the one law enforcement has asked the public for information on.

"He's had that for a long time," Schmoldt said. "Sometimes he's had it in his driveway. Sometimes he had it in his backyard."

While the RV had been parked in the backyard for a couple of weeks, Schmoldt said it hadn't been on the property for a few days.