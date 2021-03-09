Investigation into death of Georgia teen found in a rolled-up gym mat 8 years ago will be reopened

Federal investigators declined the request in July 2019.

Paulk credited a November 2020 visit by the Johnsons with federal investigators for the eventual grant of the request.

"We're not asking for any favors. We're not asking for anybody to lie for us. We just want the truth to come out," Johnson's father, Kenneth Johnson, told CNN.

Paulk said his office received 17 boxes of written and electronic evidence from the federal investigation.

"The investigation included, among other things, interviewing nearly 100 people; reviewing tens of thousands of emails and text messages; reviewing surveillance videos from Lowndes High School; and analyzing other available information regarding the events of January 10-11, 2013," Justice Department officials said in their 2016 statement.

Paulk said some of the original investigators will be used along with some new investigators for the reopened case. The first interview was conducted Monday, according to Paulk.

The investigation could take up to six months.

"My plan is to see if there are any discrepancies between the reports," said Paulk, who is leading the investigation.