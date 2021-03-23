Intel investing $20 billion in new US chipmaking plants as part of turnaround plan

Intel has also experienced major delays in producing next-generation chips, allowing TSMC and Samsung to run ahead. Intel is still trying to perfect its next-generation 7-nanometer chip; meanwhile, those Asian competitors have moved ahead with developing even smaller, more powerful processors.

Intel's rivals have bested it on Wall Street recently, too. Over the past two years, Intel's shares have grown just over 19%, versus the almost 114% growth in the PHLX semiconductor index.

Gelsinger's plan

The new strategy, dubbed "IDM 2.0" because of its transformation of Intel's integrated device manufacturing model (wherein it both designs and manufactures chips), could help solve many of those problems.

To address its manufacturing issues and prevent future delays, Intel plans to expand its use of third-party chipmakers such as TSMC, a tack many of its competitors have taken but that Intel has, up until now, refrained from doing for its most advanced chips. Starting in 2023, Intel will work with third-party foundries to produce products at "the core of Intel's computing offerings for both client and data center segments," the company said in a statement.