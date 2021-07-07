Inside the Myanmar mountain camp where rebels train to fight for freedom from the junta

This exiled administration that exists largely, for now, in name only, is a loose alliance of anti-junta forces and has no command or control authority over the armed groups inside Myanmar itself.

And for the new graduates from the jungle training camp, there may be a bitter end to the romantic vision of a fight for freedom.

Anxious to hear how outsiders saw the conflict unfolding, a young fighter, a former journalist and graduate from the University of ​Yangon explained that he was the commander of what started out as a 10-person group specially trained in urban guerrilla warfare.

"At least, I did command 10 people. Now there are only seven. I lost three last week when they were carrying a homemade bomb to use against the junta. It blew up in their hands. They all died on the spot," he says.

He's been ordered by his superiors in the Chinland Defence Force back to Camp Victoria for a break after this blooding. In a few days he was in a new black uniform and undergoing more specialist training. His eyes now shone with cold determination, not hope.

Stalemate is not victory

But the junta army is striking back ruthlessly, analysts say.