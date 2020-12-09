Inside the multi-state network that is getting vaccines to rural America

Once removed from the freezers, the Pfizer vaccine can survive up to five days in refrigeration. Add to that the likelihood that Sanford will expand its already large swath of its upper Midwest territory while delivering and administering the vaccines, and you've got an unprecedented logistical challenge.

"We'll have to be ... able to adjust, but the biggest part of our advantage is our courier network," Dean Weber, who heads the corporate supply chain for Sanford Health System, told CNN.

"Our courier network drives about 11,000 miles a day. It's something like 200,000 square miles. I've heard people say that it's about the size of Texas, but it's basically the entire western side of Minnesota, all of South and North Dakota, northern Nebraska and western Iowa so it's a large geographical footprint."

That fleet of largely minivan-driving couriers normally drives about 3.5 million every year, according to Dejene.

Nursing students will help administer the vaccine

As shipments of the vaccine start to increase over the coming weeks and months, Sanford also plans to amend normal protocol for who can administer the vaccine in order to keep up with the massive demand for it.