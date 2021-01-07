Inside the mob that swarmed the US Capitol

Rioters overwhelmed Capitol police and many made it into the building. Others stayed outside demonstrating on the steps or climbing the scaffolding being set up for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in two weeks.

One man who went inside told CNN there was a brief discussion over whether to force their way in.

"I was actually here when this guy started breaking in with a cane. Obviously there's a power struggle, there's peaceful guys that were like, 'No, no, we don't want to do that,'" he said.

"Then there was that guy. You know, he just said, 'Well, oh well, I'm breaking it in.'"

Another man described the scene this way: "We broke down the barriers, and we rushed them, we charged them.

"We got all the way to the steps and made a line, so we stood there and we tried to push them back a little bit until finally they started getting rough with us, so we tried to push them back. So that's what we did, we pushed them back.

"We tried to get up the steps. They wouldn't let us up. So then they started pepper-spraying and macing everybody."