Inside Rudy Giuliani's attempt to sow chaos on behalf of Trump and steal the election

Mick Mulvaney, the President's former chief of staff, said in a Fox Business interview on Wednesday he was "a little concerned" with Giuliani's approach and pointed out the former prosecutor wasn't an experienced election lawyer. "This is not a television program, this is the real thing," Mulvaney said.

When asked to comment for this story, Giuliani responded to CNN in a text message on Thursday morning, apparently refusing to engage: "No good reason your story without knowing I'm sure is one u Wouk never cover if it was about THE BIDENS or similar protected species."

Rudy in Williamsport

The likelihood that Trump's bid to overturn the election will fail has only increased since Giuliani took charge on Monday. Since then, he's avoided giving solid answers to hard questions from the judge in Pennsylvania, had his team submit clumsy filings in court, and the Trump campaign has pulled out of a lawsuit making a similar Electoral College play in Michigan.

The approach Giuliani has pushed asks judges to block battleground states from using the popular vote results they've reported that show Biden clearly has won. Judges fielding the cases since Election Day have refused to even begin down that path, and many of the lawsuits that seek to block Biden wins have been dropped.