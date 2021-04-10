Inside Cup Foods, where it seems George Floyd never left

Floyd was known inside Cup Foods well before the two became inextricably linked.

"He would come in once or twice a week," owner Mahmoud Abumayyaleh told CNN. "We knew him well enough to joke around with him. He was always pleasant, always smiling, never had an issue with him."

Of course there was an issue with him last Memorial Day, May 25, when clerk Christopher Martin looked at the $20 bill Floyd had given him and realized it was counterfeit.

That discovery set off a chain of events that still haunts Martin. One that makes him feel guilt and regret for simply doing the job he was trained to do: check for counterfeit bills. He testified in court, three miles or so north of the store, that he'd been trained it was store policy for the value of any fake bills to taken out of your paycheck.

Abumayyaleh and the other owners say they got some grief after that testimony about their store policy, which would be illegal. He told CNN they never actually docked anyone's pay, while showing a sheaf of counterfeit bills encountered in the store.

He said they hire a lot of teenagers for their first job, and try to teach them responsibility and to take their work seriously. Fake cash hurts the business and he says he just wanted employees to understand that.