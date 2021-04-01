Inside Biden's new 'Jobs Cabinet:' An extensive effort to notch infrastructure win

Later Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the five secretaries "will be in charge of communicating with the public, communicating with Congress, communicating with mayors and governors, having discussions about different components of the bill."

"Whether it's broadband or different infrastructure components, the impact on businesses, these are the Cabinet members who will all play a role in this engagement," she told reporters.

The members of the "Jobs Cabinet" each called the Democratic chairs and top Republicans on the relevant committees of jurisdiction. Each Cabinet secretary had approximately 10 calls with the senior lawmakers, the official said.

On Wednesday, the day Biden unveiled his proposal in Pittsburgh, the group joined a White House briefing for House and Senate Democrats, with more than 150 lawmakers participating.

Their respective agency staffers then followed up with conversations with committee staffers.

Biden's decision to name key officials to not just sell the plan to the public but also serve as central players in the crafting of the legislative version of the proposal underscores both the stakes and the likely heavy lift ahead.