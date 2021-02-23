Inside a 'Patriot Party' rally where Trump loyalists search for a path forward

The energy and anger that fueled the Trump movement and the January 6 Capitol riot are still out there, swirling around, and it's not clear yet who's going to seize them and to what ends. At the moment, it appears the Patriot Party is becoming one vessel for that energy. But even those within it are not sure who their comrades are.

The "awareness march" was organized by a man named Richard "Dick" Schwetz. Schwetz, who often goes by Dick Sweats online and who indicated his name had posed a challenge for most of his life, has publicly, on video, said he's a Proud Boy. But as he waited in the parking lot for a bus full of women that was supposedly coming from Pittsburgh that never showed, Schwetz denied this event had anything to do with that group.

"This isn't about the Proud Boys. It's about the Patriot Party," he said. Asked if the Patriot Party was putting a friendlier face, with a cute lion logo, on more violent actors, like militias or the Proud Boys, Schwetz said, "Stop. See that's where you guys go. You go too deep."

CNN then pointed to the pile of merchandise visible in the back of Schwetz's car, which included hats with the Patriot Party logo in the Proud Boys' black-and-gold colors. Was that intended to look like the Proud Boys? Schwetz said, "No, I don't, I -- I just had yellow vinyl. I'm sorry. That's all I had left over."