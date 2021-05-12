Inhofe tells EPA nominee, 'if you don't behave, I'm going to talk to your daddy'

"And if you don't behave, I'm going to talk to your daddy," he added, to which Fox then laughed.

The senator's communications director, Leacy Burke, told CNN in a statement that "Sen. Inhofe is always moved by the family stories of nominees, and was especially touched by Ms. Fox's tribute to her father during the opening remarks."

"He made a lighthearted joke at the end of his questioning to recognize her father again since he was present for the hearing. As he said in the hearing, Inhofe looks forward to working with Ms. Fox once she is confirmed," Burke said.

Fox introduced herself to the committee Wednesday as a first-generation American and said her "family is the American dream at work."

Her parents grew up in rural India, and her grandparents were small farmers "who relied on wells for their drinking water and pit latrines for wastewater management," she testified.

"Everything I have accomplished is because I stand on the shoulders of my parents' hard work," she said, then turning to her father, who was seated behind her at Wednesday's hearing, and thanking him.