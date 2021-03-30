Infrastructure was a Trump punchline but is a window into Biden's soul

The President's push for his $2.25 trillion plan may also benefit from indirect help from an unlikely source: former President Donald Trump.

He doesn't just benefit by comparison to the ex-President's incompetence that left the federal government disastrously unable to deal with the waves of coronavirus the swept across the country and smashed the economy. The former President changed the Republican Party itself in ways that Biden could exploit.

Trump's inroads with White working class Americans and success in fracturing the conservative creed of low deficits helped may mute the classic Republican attack line about big spending Democrats and win him some support from conservative voters more open to seeing government fix their problems.

It's just possible that the United States has reached a rare moment, experienced under President Franklin Roosevelt in the 1930s and Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s, when there is a brief political window for overwhelming government intervention to help the poorest Americans. At no time since the 1980s has the unchained capitalism represented by President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher seemed so threatened.