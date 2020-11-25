Indigenous people across the US want their land back -- and the movement is gaining momentum

Last year, the Wiyot had reclaimed almost all of Duluwat Island -- the culmination of decades of efforts to get back their ancestral land.

When 1.5 acres on the island went up for sale, the tribe raised $106,000 to buy it back in 2000. A few years later, the city of Eureka agreed to give them back about 40 more acres. Then in 2015, the Eureka City Council voted to return the remaining 200 acres the city owned on the island, a commitment it made official last year.

The return of Duluwat Island is perhaps the first time that a US municipality repatriated land to an indigenous tribe without strings attached.

"It's part of our completion story," said Ted Hernandez, chairman of the Wiyot tribe.

Since first purchasing those 1.5 acres, the Wiyot tribe has been working to restore the island back to its original state.

Volunteers helped move a large engine off the island. They did away with a wall of sea batteries that was eroding the shell midden. And they worked with other partners to remove the toxic chemicals that had contaminated the soil.

In 2014, they danced on the island again, completing the ceremony that had been cut short more than 150 years ago.