Indicted Trump Organization CFO removed as an officer from several company subsidiaries

The Trump Organization has removed Allen Weisselberg, its chief financial officer, from officer positions at several of its subsidiaries, including Mar-a-Lago, after he and former President Donald Trump's namesake business were indicted for allegedly running a 15-year tax fraud scheme.

Weisselberg's role and title at the Trump Organization could change, but he will remain at the company, a source close to the Trump Organization told CNN. The source described Weisselberg's removal from the positions as "prudent corporate governance."

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to 15 state charges, including grand larceny.

Other subsidiaries that he has been removed from as an officer include the Trump Payroll Corp., which was also named in the indictment, Trump National Golf Club, Trump International Hotels Management and the Trump International Golf Club in Scotland, according to publicly filed corporation documents.

No explanation was provided in the amended corporate filings.